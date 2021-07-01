Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
01 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,143.27
High: 5,160.43
Low: 5,126.45
Net Change: (+) 15.38
Volume ('000): 480,230
Value ('000): 12,949,971
Makt Cap 1,431,774,869,362
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,338.77
NET CH. (-) 0.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,105.21
NET CH. (+) 74.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,712.21
NET CH. (+) 23.04
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,042.65
NET CH. (+) 44.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,515.73
NET CH. (-) 10.2
------------------------------------
As on: 30-June-2021
====================================
