KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,143.27 High: 5,160.43 Low: 5,126.45 Net Change: (+) 15.38 Volume ('000): 480,230 Value ('000): 12,949,971 Makt Cap 1,431,774,869,362 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,338.77 NET CH. (-) 0.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,105.21 NET CH. (+) 74.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,712.21 NET CH. (+) 23.04 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,042.65 NET CH. (+) 44.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,515.73 NET CH. (-) 10.2 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-June-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021