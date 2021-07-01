Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
01 Jul 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Dandot Cement Company Limited 2021 161.68% Right Shares 30.06.2021
==============================================================================================
