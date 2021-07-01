Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
01 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Habib Bank Limited 01-07-2021 13:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-07-2021 15:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 02-07-2021 15:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 06-07-2021 16:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 06-07-2021 11:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
