Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JULY & AUG 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
29.06.2021   Tuesday      02.07.2021*      Friday
02.07.2021   Thursday     05.07.21         Monday
02.07.2021   Friday       06.07.21        Tuesday
05.07.2021   Monday       07.07.21      Wednesday
06.07.2021   Tuesday      08.07.21       Thursday
07.07.2021   Wednesday    09.07.21         Friday
08.07.2021   Thursday     12.07.21         Monday
09.07.2021   Friday       13.07.21        Tuesday
12.07.2021   Monday       14.07.21      Wednesday
13.07.2021   Tuesday      15.07.21       Thursday
14.07.2021   Wednesday    16.07.21         Friday
15.07.2021   Thursday     22.07.21*      Thursday
16.07.2021   Friday       23.07.21         Friday
22.07.2021   Thursday     26.07.21         Monday
23.07.2021   Friday       27.07.21        Tuesday
26.07.2021   Monday       28.07.21      Wednesday
27.07.2021   Tuesday      29.07.21       Thursday
28.07.2021   Wednesday    30.07.21         Friday
29.07.2021   Thursday     02.08.21         Monday
30.07.2021   Friday       03.08.21        Tuesday
=================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

  • Eid-ul-Azha: Monday 19th July to 21st July 2021 (Subject to the sight of moon)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Clearing Schedule T+2 System

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

