ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre

  • High speed diesel's rate increased by Rs1.44
BR Web Desk 30 Jun 2021

The government has increased petroleum prices Rs2 per litre. The new rate, effective July 1, 2021, will be Rs112.69, up from Rs110.69.

Similarly, price of high speed diesel has also been increased by Rs1.44. The new rate will be Rs113.99.

Rate of Kerosene have been increased by Rs3.86, up from Rs81.89 to Rs85.75, while light diesel oil becomes expensive by Rs3.72. Its new rate is Rs83.4.

This is an initial update. More details to follow

petrol government kerosene oil prices

Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters