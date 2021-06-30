Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre

The government has increased petroleum prices Rs2 per litre. The new rate, effective July 1, 2021, will be Rs112.69, up from Rs110.69.

Similarly, price of high speed diesel has also been increased by Rs1.44. The new rate will be Rs113.99.

Rate of Kerosene have been increased by Rs3.86, up from Rs81.89 to Rs85.75, while light diesel oil becomes expensive by Rs3.72. Its new rate is Rs83.4.

This is an initial update. More details to follow