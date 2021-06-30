ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 slips as COVID cases jump; but marks fifth consecutive monthly gain

  • Banks pull FTSE 100 lower.
  • Indivior top mid-cap gainer on positive earnings outlook.
  • FTSE 100, 250 both down 0.7%.
Reuters Updated 30 Jun 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday on concerns that a recent jump in coronavirus infections could hinder the pace of economic growth, taking the shine off the fifth straight monthly gain for the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 eased 0.7%, but clocked its best monthly winning streak since 2016.

Heavyweight financials led declines, down 0.7%, followed by base and precious metal miners which were down 1.2% and 0.8% respectively.

The index has gained 8.9% so far this year to stand just under 12% away from its record high. However, it has significantly underperformed its European peers with the STOXX 600 hovering near its all-time high, as inflation concerns and rising COVID-19 infections hinder the recovery process.

"There is a sense of general unease at the moment as we're seeing a rise in the number of Delta variant cases, while we're just under three weeks away from what is supposed to be 'Freedom Day' for the UK," said Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell.

Retailers slipped 0.4% after an industry group said growing costs linked to COVID-19 and Brexit might add to the rise in broader inflation soon.

"Investors are just taking a look at the support mechanisms winding down, "Hewson said, referring to business rates support and the furlough scheme.

"Then wondering whether or not the economy really is going to open up and then trying to balance that with rising prices."

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.7%

Dixons Carphone jumped 5.9% after the electricals retailer reported a 34% rise in annual profit.

Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior Plc rose 6.4% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after it said its 2021 revenue and profit would be significantly above its previous outlook.

Non-Standard Finance slid 23%, after the British sub-prime lender said it plans to close its guarantor loans division.

Automakers fell 1.1% after car dealership Pendragon warned that vehicle orders were being delayed due to a global chip shortage and flagged further supply constraints in the second half.

FTSE 100 Brexit London's FTSE 100 STOXX 600 index STOXX Europe 600 index

FTSE 100 slips as COVID cases jump; but marks fifth consecutive monthly gain

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'

Petrol price up by Rs2 per litre

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters