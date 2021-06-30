ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares post monthly gain as COVID-19 cases fall, vaccinations speed up

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.17% to 15,721.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.13% to 52,482.71.
  • The Nifty IT index bucked broader weakness to close 0.6% higher.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday as heavyweight financials retreated but clocked their fourth straight monthly gain thanks to declining COVID-19 cases and a surge in vaccinations.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.17% to 15,721.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.13% to 52,482.71.

Despite the losses, the indexes gained about 1% each for June as a dip in coronavirus infections, easing restrictions and speeding vaccinations sparked a rally that helped the indexes hit record highs.

In Mumbai trading on Wednesday, the Nifty Bank Index closed 0.68% lower after S&P Global Ratings said that the sector's weak loans would likely remain elevated at 11%-12% of gross loans in the next 12 to 18 months.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank slid 1.4% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty IT index bucked broader weakness to close 0.6% higher.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said they expect sequential revenue growth for IT companies to approach pre-COVID levels in the upcoming June quarter earnings, which will be kicked off by heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys over the next few weeks.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.1% after the company signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co to build a multi-billion-dollar chemical project in Ruwais.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index benchmark S&P BSE

Indian shares post monthly gain as COVID-19 cases fall, vaccinations speed up

Bilawal, Qureshi engage in heated discussion in National Assembly

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters