Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,934 in Q3

  • The bullish outlook in the third quarter will be revised.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,934 per ounce next quarter, as suggested by its wave pattern.

A big five-wave cycle from the December 2015 low of $1,045.85 is still developing.

The metal is riding on a wave V, which consists of five smaller waves.

The surge from the March 2021 low of $1,676.10 had been driven by the wave V-1 and the subsequent drop the wave V-2, which will be reversed by the wave V-3.

This wave V-3 will not only reverse the wave V-2, but also travel to or extend far above $2,072.50.

The pattern from the December 2020 low of $1,764.29 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders, the right shoulder of which has just formed.

The pattern will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,934. It will suggest a target around $2,170.

Could the metal carry on its strong bearish momentum accumulated in the week from June 14 to June 18 and fall towards $1,710? The answer lies in the daily chart.

The correction from the Aug. 7, 2020, high of $2,072.50 adopted a typical corrective wave mode. Its complex structure only makes the picture clearer that a medium-term uptrend remains steady.

The sharp fall from $1,916.40 lost its momentum around a key support at $1,769, the 61.8% retracement. The fall may have more or less completed. It is expected to be reversed by the following rise.

A break below $1,769 may cause a fall limited to $1,734. A further drop could signal the continuation of the downtrend from $2,072.50.

The bullish outlook in the third quarter will be revised.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

