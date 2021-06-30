Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading
30 Jun 2021
Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, as gains made in heavyweight technology firms propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Tuesday.
