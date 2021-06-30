ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.51%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.91 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.82%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
FFBL 26.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
HASCOL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.66%)
KAPCO 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 86.63 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.8%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.51%)
TRG 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
UNITY 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,148 Increased By ▲ 20.61 (0.4%)
BR30 26,998 Increased By ▲ 159.83 (0.6%)
KSE100 47,261 Increased By ▲ 123.35 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,955 Increased By ▲ 44.77 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

  • The dollar fetched 110.53 yen in early Asian trade, unchanged from levels in New York late Tuesday.
AFP 30 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with investors focused on virus cases and key US data this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.30 percent or 87.26 points at 28,899.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index increased 0.37 percent or 7.27 points to 1,956.75.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains following rallies in US stocks," senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

But Mizuho Securities added in a note that trade in Tokyo "will remain in a narrow range as a wait-and-see attitude is likely to grow on worries over new coronavirus cases and ahead of US June payrolls data due this weekend."

The dollar fetched 110.53 yen in early Asian trade, unchanged from levels in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Chugai Pharmaceutical was up 2.74 percent at 4,418 yen after a report it is asking the health ministry to approve two Covid-10 treatment drugs.

Among automakers, Honda was up 1.41 percent at 3,604 yen and Nissan was up 0.59 percent at 558.1 yen.

Sony was down 1.86 percent at 10,795 yen, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was off 1.49 percent at 5,280 yen, and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was off 0.79 percent at 83,020 yen.

