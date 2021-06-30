Jul-Mar period: LSM sector generates 121,310 jobs

KARACHI: Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector generated 121,310 employments in July-March of current financial year compared to 129,239 in the same period of last year, contracting by almost six percent in Sindh. The data has been compiled by Sindh Bureau of Statistics in selected LSM sector in the province.

According to the data, vegetable ghee industries in the province provided 2,451 jobs in the period under review compared to 2,235 last year.

Sugar industry provided 8186 jobs compared to 8,309 in the last year whereas tea industries generated 3,117 jobs compared to 3,115 previously.

Beverage industry generated 3375 employment compared to 3013 last year and cotton textile employment generation stood 53,415 this year compared to 54362 last year.

Leather tanning industry generated 6675 employment this year compared to 6,550 last year and paper & paper board generated 2,113 jobs compared to 2254 previously.

Generation of employment in pharmaceutical sector stood at 7,174 compared to 6,212 in last year. Fertilizer sector created 979 jobs in the period review compared to 966 in the previous year and soap industries generated 2249 jobs compared to 2,529 jobs. Tyres and tubes industry created 5,684 jobs as compared to 5,833 in said period of last year. Cement sector generated 4,988 jobs as compared to 4,570 in the last year. Automobile sector created 16209 jobs in the first nine months of current fiscal compared to 15,002 jobs in the months under review of last year. Electrical appliances sector created 750 jobs which is same what it generated in the previous year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021