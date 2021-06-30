ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Arbab Rahim meets Buzdar

Recorder Report 30 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the social sector funding has been enhanced and every district in Punjab will be developed through an annual development program (ADP) worth Rs.560 billion while other provinces will also be taken along in the journey of development.

He said this during a meeting with the former chief minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who called on him at his office today. During the meeting, both exchanged views on current political situation and matters of mutual interest.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim appreciated the composite development agenda of the Punjab government and said the Punjab government has left other provinces behind by devising separate district development packages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

