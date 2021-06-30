Budget passed 'illegally', says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, said that the budget was passed "illegally", adding the speaker has "robbed" the members of their votes today.

He said he has written a letter to the Speaker in this regard. He said that what has happened in the National Assembly today is a bad tradition. Each member has the right to represent his or her constituency. The speaker verbally approves the bill to the National Assembly and if a member challenges, the speaker must take notice of it. Today, when I challenged a voice vote, on an important occasion, the speaker violated the rules of the speaker and deprived me of my right.

It is sad to say that the speaker has violated the sanctity of the Parliament. Today's budget approval is unconstitutional and illegal. I have written a letter to the speaker on this. If this mistake is not rectified, this budget will be illegal. This budget of this government is morally unconstitutional. We will take up this issue from Kashmir to Karachi.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP members were all present. I am responsible for my own party. He said that we have no confidence in this chair, after the attack on the Leader of the Opposition. If political resistance does not come now, when will it come? Will raise the issue of incomplete number of opposition before Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

Responding to questions by journalists, the chairman PPP said that the Speaker of the National Assembly has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee at his request. He will attend this meeting himself, and will put his suggestions to the government. In the past, we have always had wrong policies towards Afghanistan. We have to learn from the mistakes of the past; otherwise, the common man will have to suffer the consequences.

He said the assets of the NAB chairman should be made public. The assets of every NAB officer should be brought to light. The chairman NAB should voluntarily put the assets before the nation from the day of his appointment till date; otherwise, we will bring legislation.

He said that he hopes that all agencies responsible for national security will attend the committee meeting. We need to have a realistic policy on Afghanistan. Our Foreign Office has to play the right role. Our diplomatic campaign is not up to the mark on this issue. Success comes from solving problems, not spending less money visiting the United States. Our Prime Minister is being insulted all over the world. To date, President Biden has not spoken to him.

