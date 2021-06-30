ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: If there is load-shedding there's no television

Anjum Ibrahim 30 Jun 2021

"You know I am not sure that bashing one's political opponents will win seats. In the West, bashing one's opponents loses seats and...and wait holding one's opponents responsible for load-shedding three years down the line is kinda not gonna get too many listeners if you know what I mean..."

"I would imagine not, I mean if there is load shedding there is no television..."

"Ha, ha, that's true."

"But you know the political wisdom a la Pakistani style: if you are attacked you don't defend yourself, you counter attack and with greater vehemence..."

"Hey animals do that...they attack if they feel threatened..."

"Which animals?"

"Well, there are the snakes and then..."

"That's a reptile and this is not to say we don't have some reptiles in the political arena but a reptile is grounded if you know what I mean..."

"Hey there are many Pakistani politicians who are grounded - read electables who will win irrespective of which party they decided to support at any given time - and surface once they get the ishara..."

"Ishara as in getting a sign?"

"Yep, but the Urdu word ishara is so much more appropriate; anyway there are animals who hold their head above the ground and attack only when attacked..."

"Tiger?"

"Technically perhaps, but a tiger hunts for food..."

"Right and a bow and arrow can kill it right?"

"Ha, ha, don't be facetious, did you know that Maryam Nawaz is being deployed to campaign in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)..."

"With reportedly explicit instructions from daddy to attack The Khan but no one else..."

"But will she able to make a difference? I mean AJK votes with the party in power in the centre..."

"I guess her elders reckon if she is kept busy she won't alienate too many people as...as..."

"As only daddy can."

"Indeed and let me tell you a cricket bat cannot kill a tiger though it can maim it if the wielder of the bat is sufficiently savvy and..."

"What about a kite?"

"Far, far above all the drama on earth I assume."

"And what about a book?"

"Technically, it can be opened by all - I hear The Khan's party has bought the book in AJK..."

"To read and learn!"

"Don't be facetious."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anjum Ibrahim

