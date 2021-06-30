ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Bulgaria-Pakistan B2B webinar held

30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria in cooperation with IMD Division-I of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has organized "Bulgaria-Pakistan B2B Meeting/Webinar" virtually via Zoom Link. This B2B webinar was the outcome of "Follow-up of Online Business/Investment Forum Meeting" held on 8th April 2021.

The webinar was participated by more than 60 participants from both the countries including top business persons, key importers and exporters, TDAP officers and representatives of chamber of commerce and industries from both the countries.

The webinar was moderated by Gabriela Dimitrova, Director Bulgarian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, whereas DHM Embassy of Pakistan Bulgaria Omer Manzoor Malik was also present in the B2B meeting.

The B2B webinar focused on following products: Home Textiles & Garments, Food Industry (including Fruits & Vegetables), Medical supplies/ Surgical Instruments, Sports Goods, Chemicals and Gems and Jewellery and Precious Stones.

During the B2B webinar, the experts apprised the participants of the huge trade potential that is yet to be capitalized between Pakistan and Bulgaria. The speakers also emphasized upon increasing bilateral coordination and cooperation between both countries in the field of textile sector, health and medicine, agriculture and food industry, chemical industry, light industry, and sports sector.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

