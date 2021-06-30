No gas load-shedding in entire franchise: SSGC

KARACHI: SSGC categorically denies the reports of gas load shedding anywhere in its franchise area. Some pocket neighbourhoods many be facing temporary shortages due to inflow of reduced volumes of gas from the gas fields owned by E&P companies. Similarly, some areas are undergoing pressure profiling and may be facing pressure and supply issues especially during the night time.

Company gets burdened due to the line losses, which eventually can run down to the customers, a scenario that Company doesn't want to happen. The Company therefore manages the situation through pressure profiling that is carried out during the night time for ensuring the availability of adequate gas pressure to the customers, the next morning.

Due to current supply side issues emanating from Annual Turn Around (maintenance) of gas fields, SSGC is managing load by implementing Government of Pakistan's Gas Load Management Plan, that places top most priority to the domestic and commercial customers followed by other categories. SSGC would like to assure its customers that the current shortfall issues are temporary and would be resolved soon.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021