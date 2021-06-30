'Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par': Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

LAHORE: After successful completion of the first phase, the Punjab government has launched the five-week-long second phase of "Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par" program that would continue till August 1. According to the schedule, the week for cleanliness and drainage will be observed from 28th June to 4th July, special campaign week from 5th to 11th July, plantation week from 12th to 18th July, Eid-ul-Adha week from 19th to 25th July, and the road safety week would be observed from 26th July to 1st August.

To review the program, the Chief Secretary presided over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The additional chief secretary, secretary of local government, Chairman PITB, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary termed the results of the first phase as 'encouraging' and asked the officers to continue work in the same spirit for the success of the program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021