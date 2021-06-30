Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
30 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2077.00 2458.00 9333.50 2230.50 18358.00 32963.00 2883.00 2325.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2077.00 2458.00 9333.50 2230.50 18358.00 32963.00 2883.00 2325.50
3-months Buyer 2060.00 2477.50 9363.50 2230.50 18372.00 30997.00 2898.50 2300.00
3-months Seller 2060.00 2477.50 9363.50 2230.50 18372.00 30997.00 2898.50 2300.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27147.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27147.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.