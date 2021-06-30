ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
Recorder Report 30 Jun 2021

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2077.00    2458.00    9333.50  2230.50   18358.00   32963.00   2883.00   2325.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2077.00    2458.00    9333.50  2230.50   18358.00   32963.00   2883.00   2325.50
3-months Buyer    2060.00    2477.50    9363.50  2230.50   18372.00   30997.00   2898.50   2300.00
3-months Seller   2060.00    2477.50    9363.50  2230.50   18372.00   30997.00   2898.50   2300.00
15-months Buyer       -          -          -        -          -     27147.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -          -        -          -     27147.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -          -        -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -          -        -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

