Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 29, 2021). ==================================== BR...
30 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,127.89
High: 5,179.26
Low: 5,119.32
Net Change: (+) 21.72
Volume ('000): 504,408
Value ('000): 14,623,198
Makt Cap 1,427,495,343,817
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,338.94
NET CH. (+) 33.25
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,030.68
NET CH. (+) 78.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,689.17
NET CH. (-) 52.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,998.23
NET CH. (-) 56.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,525.93
NET CH. (+) 117.93
------------------------------------
As on: 29-June-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.