KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,127.89 High: 5,179.26 Low: 5,119.32 Net Change: (+) 21.72 Volume ('000): 504,408 Value ('000): 14,623,198 Makt Cap 1,427,495,343,817 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,338.94 NET CH. (+) 33.25 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,030.68 NET CH. (+) 78.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,689.17 NET CH. (-) 52.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,998.23 NET CH. (-) 56.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,525.93 NET CH. (+) 117.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-June-2021 ====================================

