KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 10% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021 Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2021 40% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 30.06.2021 18% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 31.12.2021 45% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021 ==============================================================================================

