Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
30 Jun 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 10% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021
Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2021 40% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 30.06.2021 18% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 31.12.2021 45% Interim Cash Dividend 29.06.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
