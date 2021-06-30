Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
30 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 30-06-2021 14:30
Capital Aseets Leasing
Corporation Ltd 30-06-2021 10:30
Olympia Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00
A l-Ghazi Tractors Limited 30-06-2021 17:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 30-06-2021 10:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 10:30
E xide Pakistan Limited 30-06-2021 12:00
Fauji Foods lImited 30-06-2021 11:00
Habib Bank Limited 01-07-2021 13:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
