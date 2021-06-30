Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08375 0.08475 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.09438 0.08900 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10425 0.09588 0.18825 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.12500 0.11838 0.24375 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.14725 0.13788 0.30375 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.16663 0.16375 0.38425 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24750 0.25088 0.55588 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
