State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 158.1864 Pound Sterling 220.3062 Euro 188.8904 Japanese Yen 1.4287 ===========================

