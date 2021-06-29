ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, ends 135 points higher

Ali Ahmed 29 Jun 2021

The KSE-100 managed to change its course as the index closed in the green zone during the trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

At close of trading, the KSE-100 finished at 47,137.77, a gain of 0.29% or 135.42 points, but after it had hit an intra-day high of 47,508.77.

Intra-day gains were mostly erased as participants awaited the approval of next fiscal year's budget in the National Assembly.

The gain comes a day after KSE-100 Index plummeted 601.01 points, barely managing to close over the 47,000 level amid the decision to retain Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey-list and news of a potential downgrade to Frontier Markets hurt investor sentiment.

KSE-100 plummets over 600 points as negative sentiment prevails

Volume on the all-share index fell from 655.08 million shares on Monday to 580.76 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs17.16 billion.

Silkbank Limited was the volume leader with 69.19 million shares followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited with 66.24 million shares, and Worldcall Telecom Limited at 55.68 million shares.

Shares of 406 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 248 registered an increase, 131 recorded a fall, while 27 remained unchanged.

Pakistan PSX KSE 100 index indices

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, ends 135 points higher

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Aided by economic recovery, Pakistan sees IPO record in FY21

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters