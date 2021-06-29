KSE-100 breaks losing streak, ends 135 points higher

The KSE-100 managed to change its course as the index closed in the green zone during the trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

At close of trading, the KSE-100 finished at 47,137.77, a gain of 0.29% or 135.42 points, but after it had hit an intra-day high of 47,508.77.

Intra-day gains were mostly erased as participants awaited the approval of next fiscal year's budget in the National Assembly.

The gain comes a day after KSE-100 Index plummeted 601.01 points, barely managing to close over the 47,000 level amid the decision to retain Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey-list and news of a potential downgrade to Frontier Markets hurt investor sentiment.

KSE-100 plummets over 600 points as negative sentiment prevails

Volume on the all-share index fell from 655.08 million shares on Monday to 580.76 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs17.16 billion.

Silkbank Limited was the volume leader with 69.19 million shares followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited with 66.24 million shares, and Worldcall Telecom Limited at 55.68 million shares.

Shares of 406 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 248 registered an increase, 131 recorded a fall, while 27 remained unchanged.