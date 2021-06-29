ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
One injured, 10 vehicles destroyed as gas cylinders explode in Lahore's Barkat Market

  • Lahore commissioner says no loss of life reported in the incident
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Jun 2021

(Karachi) A man suffered burn injuries while 10 vehicles were damaged when gas cylinders exploded in a shop in Lahore's Garden Town area, local media reported on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said that the incident occurred in Barkat Market, adding that several gas cylinders exploded in the shop. Soon after the blast, the shop's roof caved in, they added.

The rescuers said that the blaze also engulfed nearby shops while 10 vehicles were completely destroyed.

Terrorists arrested: Hostile agency involved in Lahore blast: Buzdar

Meanwhile, the Lahore commissioner took notice of the incident and visited the blast site. Talking to reporters, he said that no loss of life was reported in the incident and the fire brigade officials have extinguished the blaze.

He said that investigation is being carried out to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

