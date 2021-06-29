ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Japanese shares drop as virus variant worries hit cyclicals

  • Department store chain operator Takashimaya dropped 4.7%, while rival Isetan Mitsukoshi shed 3.2%.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares slumped on Tuesday, with weaker cyclical stocks outweighing gains in technology firms, as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta raised concerns about a hindrance to global economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.81% to 28,812.61, while the broader Topix lost 0.82% to 1,949.48.

"Investors are selling Japanese cyclical shares after losses in the Dow and European stocks. Since Japan does not have stocks that are equivalent to GAFA (big tech) shares, the market is not taking advantage of the Nasdaq's robust finish overnight," said Soichiro Matsumoto, chief investment officer for Japan at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs overnight, led by big tech stocks including Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged down by cyclicals.

"And, there are concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 variant. Prospects of Japan's economic outlook is specially bleak because the country is hosting the Olympics and its impact on the pandemic is unknown."

While Spain and Portugal imposed new restrictions on unvaccinated Britons, 80% of Australians faced tighter curbs due to flare-ups of the virus across the country. In Tokyo, the host of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, two arriving athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pandemic concerns hit cyclical shares such as steelmakers , with Nippon Steel losing 3.8%.

Department store chain operator Takashimaya dropped 4.7%, while rival Isetan Mitsukoshi shed 3.2%.

Oil exploration company Inpex plunged 4.7%, as oil prices dropped overnight on worries about slower fuel demand growth.

Decliners outnumbered advancers by a ratio of four to one.

Shimamura gained 4.8% after the casual clothing chain reported a return to profits in the three months to May from a loss a year earlier.

