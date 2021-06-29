ANL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.66%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.08%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
AVN 93.85 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.88%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
DGKC 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.68%)
EPCL 47.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.8%)
HASCOL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-8.35%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.44%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.12%)
PPL 87.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
PRL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.71%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.04%)
TRG 169.75 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.09%)
UNITY 43.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.1%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
BR100 5,168 Increased By ▲ 65.43 (1.28%)
BR30 27,135 Increased By ▲ 431.41 (1.62%)
KSE100 47,433 Increased By ▲ 430.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,093 Increased By ▲ 219.65 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may seek support at $71.96

  • On the daily chart, the correction is considered as an accumulation of the bullish momentum to break a resistance at $74.89.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may seek a support at $71.96 per barrel and resume its uptrend thereafter.

The drop on Monday could be due to a completion of a five-wave cycle from the June 17 low of $69.77.

This cycle is a part of a bigger wave III, which looks far from complete.

A projection analysis reveals a resistance at $74.14, the 38.2% level, which triggered the drop. Oil is expected to end its correction around $71.96, a break below which may cause a fall to $71.28.

On the daily chart, the correction is considered as an accumulation of the bullish momentum to break a resistance at $74.89.

Key support is at $71.93, which is near $71.96 (hourly chart), a break below which may open the way towards $67.14-$69.17 range, as indicated by a rising channel.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil US oil asia oil oil us

US oil may seek support at $71.96

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters