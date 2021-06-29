ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

  • Total number of doses administered reach 15,581,402
  • New number of daily positive Covid-19 cases reported at 735
Aisha Mahmood 29 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan administered 410,009 coronavirus vaccines during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of vaccines administered in the country till now has reached 15,581,402. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 41,133 tests, taking the total number to 14,502,023.

Out of these new tests conducted, 735 came out positive, taking the national tally to 956,392. The national positivity ratio stands at 1.78%, while there are 32,153 active Covid-19 cases.

Currently, there are 1,946 critical cases. During the last 24 hours, 23 people died from the novel virus. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan last year, the virus has claimed 22,254 lives.

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Meanwhile, the total number of people to recover from the virus reached 901,985, after 784 more people recovered across the country in 24 hours.

As Pakistan continues to witness a decline in coronavirus cases, the NCOC has agreed on a number of decisions to be effected from July 1 to 31 with a review on July 27.

“Market and business activities will continue till 10:00 pm. However, essential services like Petrol Pumps, Medical Facilities, Vaccination Center, Milk Shops, Tandoors, and Takeaways are allowed 24/7,” said a press release by the forum.

Pakistan eases Covid restrictions, allows partial resumption of indoor dining

The forum has also decided to allow indoor and outdoor dining till 11:59 pm, but permitted indoor dining at 50pc occupancy for vaccinated individuals only.

With regard to weddings, NCOC decided that up to 400 guests would be allowed for outdoor weddings, while 200 vaccinated individuals will be allowed for indoor weddings.

