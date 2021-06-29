ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.51%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 63.14 (1.24%)
BR30 27,119 Increased By ▲ 415.44 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,415 Increased By ▲ 412.99 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,078 Increased By ▲ 205.28 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Gold eases on firm dollar, Fed officials' hawkish views

Reuters 29 Jun 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday to hover near a one-week low hit in the previous session, weighed down by a firm dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,776.29 per ounce by 0525 GMT, after marking its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36 on Monday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776.20.

ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said listless trading was seen in the gold market as some market participants were still confused over the Fed's policy outlook.

Several Fed policy makers have turned hawkish despite a weaker-than-expected US inflation reading last week.

The Fed has made "substantial further progress" towards its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset purchases, Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said.

The dollar hovered below a two-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

However, Meir said, "the dollar will start to weaken again, because the landscape is clear on the rate (hike) front for at least another 18 months to two years."

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a Fed rate hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal.

"Although having rebounded (from a selloff two weeks ago), gold has continued to trade below its 100-day moving average level," OCBC said in a note.

"We expect gold to resume its downward trend this week as risk sentiment firms and markets continue to look towards the prospects of tightening monetary conditions from the Fed."

Silver eased 0.2% to $26.05 per ounce, palladium slipped 0.5% to $2,672, and platinum shed 0.4% to $1,086.50.

