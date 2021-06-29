ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.66%)
ASC 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.6%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
EPCL 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
HASCOL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.39%)
HUBC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
HUMNL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.23%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.84%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.21%)
PAEL 35.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
PPL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.66%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.16%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.81%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 168.66 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.41%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.93%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,162 Increased By ▲ 59.31 (1.16%)
BR30 27,173 Increased By ▲ 469.14 (1.76%)
KSE100 47,337 Increased By ▲ 334.15 (0.71%)
KSE30 19,037 Increased By ▲ 164.23 (0.87%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

George keeps Clippers alive as Suns downed

  • Phoenix meanwhile were led by Devin Booker with 31 points while veteran Paul had 22 points. Cameron Johnson added 14 points.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

LOS ANGELES: Paul George scored 41 points as the Los Angeles Clippers kept their NBA Western Conference finals series alive with a battling 116-102 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

With the Suns poised to clinch a series victory in front of an expectant home crowd, George once again put the Clippers on his back to stave off elimination from the postseason.

The Clippers talisman exploded for 20 points alone in the third quarter to take the game away from Phoenix, who took a fleeting lead midway through the period with a Chris Paul jump shot.

It was the only time Phoenix held the lead throughout game five, and the Clippers can now level the series at 3-3 with a victory in game six in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The win marked the third time during these playoffs that the Clippers have won an elimination game.

George, who is stepped up as de facto team leader in the absence of the injured Kawhi Leonard, was in commanding form once more on Monday after a quiet first half performance.

The Clippers star went 15-of-20 from the floor with three three-pointers, 13 rebounds and six assists.

George was backed with 23 points from Reggie Jackson while Marcus Morris added 22 points. DeMarcus Cousins added 15 points.

Phoenix meanwhile were led by Devin Booker with 31 points while veteran Paul had 22 points. Cameron Johnson added 14 points.

The Clippers got off to a first start, opening up a 10-point lead at 36-26 after the first quarter and leading 59-52 at half-time.

But Paul's jump shot to give Phoenix their first lead of the night at 62-61 in the third quarter was the catalyst for George to take over.

The 31-year-old seven-time All-Star erupted for 18 points over the remainder of the period, quickly restoring a double-digit lead for Los Angeles which ultimately proved decisive.

Paul George Los Angeles Clippers

George keeps Clippers alive as Suns downed

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters