NTC, Khazana Enterprise & eDU SMARTZ enter into digital services solution deal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, on Monday, witnessed the signing ceremony between National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC), Khazana Enterprise, and Computer Research Private Limited for Academic ERP (eDU SMARTZ), said a press release.

"This agreement between the two would effectively prove a solution for automating the entire campus managing all operations related to educational setup as per International Standards," Haque made these remarks at a signing agreement between Khazana Enterprise and Computer Research Private Limited for Academic ERP (eDU SMARTZ).

The signing ceremony, held at NTC Headquarters, was attended Managing Director NTC Miraj Gul, Khalid Shamsi CRPL CEO, Sameer Shamsi CEO Ecreaterz(Pvt) ltd, Ahsan Rasheed Khan Khazana Enterprises and senior officials of NTC Headquarters.

According to the details, NTC, Khazana and CRPL have entered into this Digital Services Solution Agreement under Public Private Partnership (PPP), where NTC will provide the platform through its deployed infrastructure and locally hosted software/application developed by CRPL.

This would ensure integrity of the data in a secured environment.

This Academic ERP gives an unprecedented leverage to the management in planning and administering the activities for the whole academic year.

Acknowledging the NTC's role, the minister congratulated the NTC management for their efforts in the phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure for public sector with state-of-the-art technologies.

"Indeed it is a matter of great pride and honour for NTC under the umbrella of Ministry of IT and Telecom to achieve this milestone as per government's vision," said the minister, mentioning that in this digital age reducing the "Digital Divide" the need for Academic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) was crucial.

He said the educational institutions in Pakistan were facing a prime challenge in management of data.

The educational departments continue to maintain records manually due to existence of system dissimilarity resulting in mounting disengaged data.

Therefore, the digitilization of manual records is imperative to increase efficiency, establishing and maintaining quality and standards in education.

To cater this gigantic problem, the minister remarked that the NTC under the umbrella of the MoIT came up with this innovative solution of academic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by involving its business partners.

"Ministry has always reposed their trust and confidence in NTC for taking a lead role to foster digitalization in Public Sector," he said, adding that was first of its kind programme where ERP for Academia was deployed on NTC Cloud-based Data Centre.

"This is a success story of a public sector organization and a step towards fourth industrial revolution," he said.

As a pilot project, the deployment of this solution will be done for different universities in Karachi and will be expanded nationwide later on.

The main features of this Academic ERP are including campus management, learning management, financial management, HR management and asset/inventory management.

"Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "Digital Pakistan", the ministry has accorded highest priority to the development of ICT infrastructure, services and applications in Pakistan," he said, mentioning that the NTC was fully cognizant of the vision of Prime Minister and today's signing was a step towards achieving his vision.-PR

