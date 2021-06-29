Marri terms budget 'anti-people'

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that the recent federal government's budget is an anti-people budget and also caused worry even for the salaried class.

"Federal government had promised a 10 percent increase in salaries but didn't implement it, while inflation has been increasing day by day. The government has levied a tax on medical allowances and betrayed the agriculture sector by levying 17 percent tax on cotton seed. PTI-led government presented the federal budget on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund and as per the IMF directions, soon the price of petroleum products would be increased," she said.

By the end of November, there will be Rs2.8 trillion circular debt, and every Pakistani is now indebted by Rs2.5 lakh in the country due to the bad economic policies of the PTI-led government, she said, while holding a press conference alongwith PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi at Sindh House, Islamabad on Monday.

Marri informed that tomorrow, the Finance Bill would be presented in the National Assembly and a tax will be imposed by government on medical allowance and GP funds of the employees.

She added that the government has an army of clowns and jokers, and among them, four jokers stand against opposition each day.

"A joker from them sometimes rides a bicycle and sometimes joins the PPP," she added.

She questioned that what kind of pill do they take that suddenly changes their conscience?

She further said that people are fed up with the PTI government and those who voted for the PTI are ready to cut their hands because they felt it was their big mistake to vote for the PTI.

She said that the representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had written a letter to the prime minister to record their reservations that media is being controlled by the government and Pakistani nation is crying on growing inflation rate, while no relief is being given to the people by the government. Marri, while talking about PM Imran Khan's recent statement on women's dress up said Imran Khan has no need to tell the Pakistani women about clothes and dress up, they know their limits.

"I feel sorry for the women who have become the spokespersons of the prime minister and no concessions should be given to those who are involved in child abuse and rape cases in the country," she added.

She further said that we want good relations with the neighbouring countries, but Modi's hands are stained with the blood of Muslims. Marri added that Prime Minster Imran Khan on his return from a visit to the USA, said that the Kashmir issue had been resolved, but it is still not resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021