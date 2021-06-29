ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Marri terms budget 'anti-people'

Naveed Butt 29 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that the recent federal government's budget is an anti-people budget and also caused worry even for the salaried class.

"Federal government had promised a 10 percent increase in salaries but didn't implement it, while inflation has been increasing day by day. The government has levied a tax on medical allowances and betrayed the agriculture sector by levying 17 percent tax on cotton seed. PTI-led government presented the federal budget on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund and as per the IMF directions, soon the price of petroleum products would be increased," she said.

By the end of November, there will be Rs2.8 trillion circular debt, and every Pakistani is now indebted by Rs2.5 lakh in the country due to the bad economic policies of the PTI-led government, she said, while holding a press conference alongwith PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi at Sindh House, Islamabad on Monday.

Marri informed that tomorrow, the Finance Bill would be presented in the National Assembly and a tax will be imposed by government on medical allowance and GP funds of the employees.

She added that the government has an army of clowns and jokers, and among them, four jokers stand against opposition each day.

"A joker from them sometimes rides a bicycle and sometimes joins the PPP," she added.

She questioned that what kind of pill do they take that suddenly changes their conscience?

She further said that people are fed up with the PTI government and those who voted for the PTI are ready to cut their hands because they felt it was their big mistake to vote for the PTI.

She said that the representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had written a letter to the prime minister to record their reservations that media is being controlled by the government and Pakistani nation is crying on growing inflation rate, while no relief is being given to the people by the government. Marri, while talking about PM Imran Khan's recent statement on women's dress up said Imran Khan has no need to tell the Pakistani women about clothes and dress up, they know their limits.

"I feel sorry for the women who have become the spokespersons of the prime minister and no concessions should be given to those who are involved in child abuse and rape cases in the country," she added.

She further said that we want good relations with the neighbouring countries, but Modi's hands are stained with the blood of Muslims. Marri added that Prime Minster Imran Khan on his return from a visit to the USA, said that the Kashmir issue had been resolved, but it is still not resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly IMF PPP Cotton federal budget Imran Khan PTI Government PFUJ Shazia Atta Marri

