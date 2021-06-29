‘UrduFlix’ platform: Emax Media signs deal with NIFT for enabling digital payments

KARACHI: Emax Media, the first-ever internationally acclaimed entertainment digital network in Pakistan, has launched a dedicated Urdu OTT platform known as “UrduFlix,” offering original and exclusive content in Urdu worldwide.

Emax Media and National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) signed an agreement to enable digital payments through NIFT ePay. This collaboration will allow the customers of Emax’s digital platform “UrduFlix” to make payments using NIFT ePay services.

NIFT ePay is a convenient and secure digital commerce payments platform that consumers can use via any bank account in Pakistan to conduct e-commerce transactions. The platform will also allow transactions using other digital payment instruments available in Pakistan such as debit/credit cards and digital wallets to pay for their e-commerce purchases or against their business invoices through a growing network of merchants, businesses, participating banks, and other financial institutions. Therefore, this collaboration will provide an opportunity for all UrduFlix’s customers to pay their subscription fee through their bank accounts or wallets in addition to the existing card-based transactions.

Haider Wahab CEO, NIFT, stated, “Emax Media is the first-ever independent network to launch a Pakistan’s OTT digital platform “UrduFlix”. We are extremely happy to be a part of Emax’s new digital platform initiative. NIFT will always focus on partnering for unique and innovative ideas that will uplift Pakistan’s digital transformation.”

At the signing ceremony, Farhan Gauher of Emax CEO said, “The alliance between NIFT and UrduFlix is in line with UuduFlix’s vision of providing seamless premium content to its subscribers. By enabling NIFT- ePAY based payments, we hope to pioneer digital payments for entertainment, a reality on our platform, and reiterate our commitment towards Digital Pakistan.—PR

