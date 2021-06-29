Power generation of Tarbela Dam reduced to 1,432MW

HARIPUR: Despite scorching heat all over the country the water inflow in Tarbela Dam on Monday reduced which also decreased the water level of the reservoir to 1434.23 feet. According to the Tarbela Dam officials, Monday the water inflow was recorded at 109700 cusecs feet while the outflow was 132300 and the water level of the reservoir was 1434.23 feet.

Today 10 power generation plants out of 17 have produced 1324 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and seven of them were shut down. It was also disclosed that today 600 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation. It is also expected that owing to the upcoming rainy season and melting of glaciers the water inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir would increase and would raise the power generation of the dam.

On the other side, the water level of Khanpur Lake has also dropped and only 18 feet above the dead level, if the situation persists then water supply to the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be suspended.