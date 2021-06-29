ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power generation of Tarbela Dam reduced to 1,432MW

APP 29 Jun 2021

HARIPUR: Despite scorching heat all over the country the water inflow in Tarbela Dam on Monday reduced which also decreased the water level of the reservoir to 1434.23 feet. According to the Tarbela Dam officials, Monday the water inflow was recorded at 109700 cusecs feet while the outflow was 132300 and the water level of the reservoir was 1434.23 feet.

Today 10 power generation plants out of 17 have produced 1324 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and seven of them were shut down. It was also disclosed that today 600 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation. It is also expected that owing to the upcoming rainy season and melting of glaciers the water inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir would increase and would raise the power generation of the dam.

On the other side, the water level of Khanpur Lake has also dropped and only 18 feet above the dead level, if the situation persists then water supply to the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be suspended.

Tarbela Dam Water Supply power generation PHLC

Power generation of Tarbela Dam reduced to 1,432MW

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.