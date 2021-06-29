ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
PANAH holds 29th Annual Murree Walk

29 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The 29th Annual Murree Walk was organized by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH). A large number of doctors, teachers, students, political, social, PANAH Members and many others from each school of thought people participated. Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH, hosted the event.

Former MPA Tehseen Fawad, Col Rafi was the chief guest of Murree Walk. The Murree Walk started at 11am from Murree GPO Chowk. Walk participants held play cards and banners in their hands on which sentences were written to keep the heart strong.

On the occasion, Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH, while addressing the participants of Murree Walk, said that this walk is held in Murree every year and today its 29th anniversary.

In Murree, a large number of tourists and people from other cities also come for sightseeing. The purpose of our Murree Walk is to send a message to tourists and locals from all over the world. That the heart is an essential part of the human body, which requires walking, daily exercise, and a simple diet to be part of your daily routine, And avoid such foods and hobbies that cause fatal diseases, including heart disease.

Excessive use of tobacco, soft drinks, salt and fat is one of the main causes of various infectious diseases including heart, obesity, respiratory, lung diseases and many others too. Avoid it as much as possible so that you and your children are strong.

The special guest of Murree Walk, former MPA Tehseen Fawad, Col Rafi and other participants said that the PANAH has completed its 37 years by informing the people about the diseases and their causes.-PR

