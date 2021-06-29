ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls 2pc on rising Covid-19 cases

• OPEC and allied producers set to meet on July 1 • Abu Dhabi will reduce crude supplies to Asian term buyers...
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

• OPEC and allied producers set to meet on July 1

• Abu Dhabi will reduce crude supplies to Asian term buyers

• Russian oil production has declined so far in June

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell 2% to a one-week low on Monday after hitting their highest since 2018 earlier in the session, as a spike in Covid-19 cases in Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week’s OPEC+ meeting.

Brent futures fell $1.50, or 2.0%, to settle at $74.68 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.14, or 1.5%, to settle at $72.91.

Those declines pushed both contracts out of overbought territory and were their lowest closes since June 18. Earlier in the volatile session, both benchmarks rose to their highest levels since October 2018.

“The forecast for oil demand recovery over the summer may be a bit overestimated, and traders are facing a reality check this week as the (Covid-19) Delta variant reached Europe and as an infections surge in Southeast Asia and Australia is bringing back lockdowns,” said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

Indonesia is battling record-high cases, Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.

Australia also reported on Sunday one of the highest numbers of locally acquired coronavirus cases this year, triggering lockdowns in some cities.

All eyes this week will be on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, to see what happens at their meeting on Thursday.

OPEC+ has increased supply by 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from May to July after cutting supplies during the pandemic, and could decide to add more barrels in August after crude prices last week rose for a fifth week in a row.

OPEC’s forecasts point to an oil supply deficit in August and the rest of 2021 as economies recover from the pandemic, suggesting OPEC+ has room to raise output.

Analysts at Australian bank ANZ and Dutch bank ING said they expect OPEC+ to increase output by about 500,000 bpd in August.

But in a move that surprised some market watchers, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) will reduce the volume of crude it supplies to Asian term buyers by 15% in September, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the matter. It was not immediately clear why ADNOC would cut supplies.

And in Russia, oil production has declined so far in June from average levels in May despite an oil price rally and OPEC+ output cuts easing, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday.

Iran and the United States, meanwhile, were expected to resume indirect talks on reviving a 2015 pact over Tehran’s nuclear work.

Agreement could lead to a lifting of US sanctions and more Iranian crude on the market. But tensions rose after US air strikes on Sunday against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. Both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral US strikes as violations of their sovereignty.

Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the UN nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week.

OPEC COVID COVID19 Oil falls Russian oil production

Oil falls 2pc on rising Covid-19 cases

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.