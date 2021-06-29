ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Opinion

Going to the IMF was the only option

Saad Raza 29 Jun 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. According to it, “Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin left the opposition red-faced for their ‘undue criticism’ over the government’s decision of approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the incumbent government had to borrow as the country needed to pay back as many as $28 billion accumulated due to the $20 billion current account deficit and short-term loans taken by the previous PML-N government.”

In my view, a mild-mannered Tarin has eventually seized the moment and worked up the courage to take on a seemingly ‘belligerent’ Opposition in the parliament and explain to all and sundry the state of economy that the PML-N government had bequeathed to the PTI government. Going to the IMF was not among the various options; it was, in fact, the only option. All of us know too well how bad the country’s external account was.

Saad Raza (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF PTI Government PMLN Shaukat Tarin

