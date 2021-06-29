'$1.5bn investment in RDA proof of govt policies' success'

LAHORE: Claiming that the next President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir will be from PTI, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that political opponents will face defeat in AJK like Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

"The investment of US$1.5 billion in Roshan Digital account is an expression of confidence in government policies," the governor said this during a meeting with the central member of PTI Shoukat Basra, and a delegation of PTI workers from Azad Kashmir, here at Governor House.

The governor maintained that the PM Imran Khan is not only the ambassador of Kashmiris but he is also raising voice for the Muslims of Palestine as well. He added that the federal government is providing all resources for the development of Azad Kashmir.

The governor said that opposition should stop dreaming for victory in the elections of Azad Kashmir. He said the government's decision to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis is not being tolerated by the opposition and they are trying to create hurdles in this process.

Shoukat Basra said that the opposition is trying to mislead the nation but it will fail and the government will complete its constitutional term.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her message said that Bilawal Zardari is moving heaven and earth in AJK election campaign to deceive the voters but he should remember that the PPP will face yet another defeat in the AJK election.

The AJK voters are fed up with corrupt rulers of the past and they know that no progress is made during the tenure of PPP, she said. Dr Firdous said the AJK voters will go for the PTI to bring change in their area and to ensure a transparent and trustworthy government to deliver to the masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021