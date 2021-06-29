Proper arrangements directed to set up cattle markets

LAHORE: For the sale of sacrificial animals, the Punjab local government and community development department has directed the divisional and district heads, and local governments to establish cattle markets and sales points throughout Punjab and make proper arrangements keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a notification issued by the department, it asked the cattle market management companies and local governments, in consultation with divisional/district coordination committees, to establish cattle markets and sale points preferably on the places where such markets and sale points were established during Eid-ul-Azha 2019 keeping in view the facilitation of general public. Moreover, these markets should be functional at least 10 days prior to the Eid-ul-Azha. It also asked them to ensure the provision of all facilities and a safe environment for the sellers and buyers.

It maintained that only those cattle markets/sale points notified by the district administrations will be permitted to function while its size will be large as compared to last year in order to ensure implementation of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). "Spacious place for cattle sale should be available and cattle be pegged at a suitable distance as per site condition while the spacious parking lot may be provided separately for vehicles carrying cattle and for customers visiting the cattle markets/sale points," the notification added.

It also asked the relevant departments to enforce Anti-Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) measures at the cattle markets/sale points. "The Punjab livestock and dairy development department will deploy teams of veterinary doctors and staff and make special arrangement for the prevention of CCHF besides providing routine veterinary facilities and medical cover to the animals in cattle markets and sale points," it added.

The local government department has permitted the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) and the cattle market management companies to charge notified service charges and entry fee/levy fee in their respective areas of jurisdiction while ensuring high-level services. "Best possible arrangements should be made by providing all basic facilities, including public address system, sanitation, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, tents (where required), fodder, security cameras, signboard, toilets, and mask and gloves sale kiosks," it added.

However, it barred eateries and food service tables in these markets, but permitted take away arrangements for food items after ensuring all safety measures as per the SOPs. It also asked the line departments to make comprehensive security arrangements at all sale points with the assistance of local police.

"Any instructions issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) or any other government department/ agency, all local governments, waste management companies and cattle markets management companies must strictly follow them to prevent Covid-19 and Congo Virus (CCHF) spread," said the notification.

