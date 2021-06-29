ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 29 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 334,818 tonnes of cargo comprising 225,837 tonnes of import cargo and 108,981 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 225,837 comprised of 139,108 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,636 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 26,879 tonnes of DAP, 18,200 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 30,104 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 108,981 tonnes comprised of 78,874 tonnes of containerized cargo 979 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,328 tonnes of Cement, 23,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

There were 18 ships namely Hyundai Platinum, Sea Power, X-Press Odyssey, Diyyinah 1, Wantong Summer, Ocean Bridge, Thorsky, Baltic Bridge, Wan Hai 613, TS Singapore, Northern Discovery, Purple Ray, Zhu Jiang, Chemroute Brilliant, MOhar, Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Thor Caliber and TSm Pollux respectedly at the berth on Monday.

There were 12 ships namely, Berlin Express, MT Karachi, Independent Spirit, Han Hui, HankukChemi, Snoopy, Hyundai Platinum, Thorsky, Ym Excellence, Sea Power, Oriental Sakura and Purple Ray have sailed off from the Karachi Port on 28-06-2021.

There are nearly seven cargos, namelty MT Lahore oil, Diyala container, Songa Nuernberg container, OEL Kedarnath Container, Ital Lirica container, V Glory and Chanya Naree Cement were due on Monday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Diyala’ and edible oil carrier ‘Singa Kite’ sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, and three more ships, El-Tethys, Gas Zeus and Dato Success are expected to sail from MW-1, EVTL and PIBT on same day in the afternoon .

Cargo volume of 132,557 tonnes, comprising 116,350 tonnes imports cargo and 16,207 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,759 Containers (906 TEUs imports and 853 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Du Juan Song, Sea Bravery, DM Jade and MSC Guilia & another ship, Seago Bremerhaven carrying General Cargo, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Monday (today), 28th June, while a container vessel Maersk Sentosa is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 29th June-2021.

