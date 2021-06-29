THE RUPEE: Fall against USD continues

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR continued to fall against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro in open market while going up against SR and remaining unchanged against AED.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 65 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 158.20 and 158.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 158 and 158.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling thus reversing last Friday’s gains closing at 187 and 188.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.70 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 41.65 and 41.85 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.00 Open Offer Rs 158.50 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.20 Offer Rate Rs 158.30 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 158.00 and Rs 159.40 against the previous closing rate of Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.90 respectively.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.80 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs158.75(buying) and Rs 158.85(selling) against last rate of Rs158.25(buying) and Rs 158.35(selling).

It closed at Rs158.75(buying) and Rs 158.85(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021