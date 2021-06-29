KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (June 28, 2021).

================================================================================================ MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================ As on: 28-06-2021 ================================================================================================ Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================ Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 25,000 256.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 256.40 M.M. Sec. AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 5,000,000 9.46 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. 1,500,000 11.74 Pearl Sec. AKD Sec. 26,500,000 12.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000,000 11.60 M. M. M. MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 100,000 117.85 A. Khanani MRA Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 100,000 117.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 117.85 M. M. M. MRA Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 75,000 113.96 A. Khanani MRA Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 75,000 113.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 113.96 Amer Securities Maan Securities Faysal Bank 5,000 17.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 17.12 Surmawala Sec. ASDA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 16,000 9.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 9.70 M. M. M. MRA Sec. P. S. O. 75,000 220.68 A. Khanani Adam Sec. MRA Sec. 25,000 222.31 MRA Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 75,000 220.68 MRA Sec. Creative Cap. Sec. 50,000 227.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 225,000 222.27 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 25,000 87.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 87.94 M. M. M. MRA Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 40,000 240.14 A. Khanani MRA Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 40,000 240.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 240.14 MRA Sec. Creative Cap. Sec. Shell Pakistan 100,000 177.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 177.00 ================================================================================================ Total Turnover 33,826,000 ================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021