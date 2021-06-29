ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Member to Member

Recorder Report 29 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (June 28, 2021).

================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
================================================================================================
As on: 28-06-2021
================================================================================================
Member Name        Member Name             Company                         Turnover        Rates
Buyer              Seller                                                 of Shares
================================================================================================
Adam Sec.          MRA Sec.                Attock Refinery                   25,000       256.40
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000       256.40
M.M. Sec.          AKD Sec.                BYCO Petroleum                 5,000,000         9.46
Adam Sec.          MRA Sec.                                               1,500,000        11.74
Pearl Sec.         AKD Sec.                                              26,500,000        12.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      33,000,000        11.60
M. M. M.           MRA Sec.                D.G.Cement                       100,000       117.85
A. Khanani
MRA Sec.           M. M. M. A. Khanani                                      100,000       117.85
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         200,000       117.85
M. M. M.           MRA Sec.                Dawood Hercules Corp              75,000       113.96
A. Khanani
MRA Sec.           M. M. M. A. Khanani                                       75,000       113.96
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         150,000       113.96
Amer Securities    Maan Securities         Faysal Bank                        5,000        17.12
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000        17.12
Surmawala Sec.     ASDA Sec.               Hascol Petroleum                  16,000         9.70
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          16,000         9.70
M. M. M.           MRA Sec.                P. S. O.                          75,000       220.68
A. Khanani
Adam Sec.          MRA Sec.                                                  25,000       222.31
MRA Sec.           M. M. M. A. Khanani                                       75,000       220.68
MRA Sec.           Creative Cap. Sec.                                        50,000       227.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         225,000       222.27
Adam Sec.          MRA Sec.                Pakistan Petroleum                25,000        87.94
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000        87.94
M. M. M.           MRA Sec.                Searle Company Ltd.               40,000       240.14
A. Khanani
MRA Sec.           M. M. M. A. Khanani                                       40,000       240.14
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          80,000       240.14
MRA Sec.           Creative Cap. Sec.      Shell Pakistan                   100,000       177.00
                                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000       177.00
================================================================================================
                                           Total Turnover                33,826,000
================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Member to Member

Member to Member

New framework: Govt, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

Bank holiday

SSGC proposes hike in gas price for FY22

Industry in Sindh: ministry examining issue of gas closure

SHC directs PTA to suspend TikTok operations

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.