Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
29 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 28, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
891,315,287.00 545,885,461.00 25,248,380,995.91 15,611,618,638.84
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor (Individual
& Corporate) 1,440,335,215.58 (1,754,144,294.68) (313,809,079.10)
Local Individuals 16,659,164,979.00 (16,597,629,774.00) 61,535,205.00
Local Corporates 11,012,731,100.00 (10,760,457,226.00) (76,267,472)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.