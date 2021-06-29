KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 28, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 891,315,287.00 545,885,461.00 25,248,380,995.91 15,611,618,638.84 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,440,335,215.58 (1,754,144,294.68) (313,809,079.10) Local Individuals 16,659,164,979.00 (16,597,629,774.00) 61,535,205.00 Local Corporates 11,012,731,100.00 (10,760,457,226.00) (76,267,472) ===============================================================================

