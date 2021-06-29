ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 29 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited     16-06-2021     29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited             18-06-2021     29-06-2021      45.2% (F)     16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #             23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS
Bank Limited                   17-06-2021     30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless
Pipe Industries Limited        21-06-2021     30-06-2021         NIL                     30-06-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation      22-06-2021     30-06-2021
Service Global
Footwear Limited #             23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited#           23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #   23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #         24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile
Industries Limited #           24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Limited               29-06-2021     30-06-2021
Salfi Textile 
Mills Limited ##               30-06-2021     30-06-2021
Island Textile
Mills L imited ##              30-06-2021     30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6)
Askari Bank Limited            24-06-2021     02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #       28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited #           28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2)
Soneri Bank Limited            24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited #             01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
Packages Limited #             01-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited              01-07-2021     09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #      06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #   07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar 
Mills Limited #                04-07-2021     14-07-2021                                 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7)
Bank Alfalah Limited           01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #             09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper &
Board Mills Limited #          10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power
Company Limited                13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#               13-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
Macter International Limited   20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills &

Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

