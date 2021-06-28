ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
PCB adds 3 players to list of centrally-contracted women cricketers

  • Fatima Sana and Kainat Imtiaz are new entries to the expanded contracts pool.
Syed Ahmed 28 Jun 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added three more spots to its list of central contracts offered to women cricketers for the 2021-22 season. The move is aimed at rewarding and incentivising top-performing women cricketers, the board said in a statement on Monday.

The contracts, effective from July 1, include 12 spots and are divided among A, B and C categories. The board has also retained eight cricketers in the emerging contracts list. In total, the PCB has awarded 20 contracts for the 2021-22 cricket season, which is two more than the previous year.

Central contracts for women’s cricketers for 2021-22 season:

Category A – Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B – Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Nida Dar

Category C – Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz

Emerging contracts for women cricketers for the 2021-22 season: Ayesha Naseem, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah

The board said that the contracts have been awarded based on players’ on-field performances in the past year at both international and domestic level, and with an eye on future engagements.

The national women’s team will host England for two T20Is and three ODIs in October, before they play the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in December and Commonwealth Games next year.

