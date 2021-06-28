ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Stocks slip after strong gains

  • Brent North Sea crude hit $76.60 per barrel and New York's WTI struck $74.45 -- the highest levels since October 2018.
AFP 28 Jun 2021

LONDON: Stock markets slipped Monday as traders booked profits after last week's rally that was triggered by easing concerns over strong inflation.

After the Federal Reserve watered down expectations of higher interest rates amid a spike in prices as economies exit lockdowns, attention is turning to key US jobs data at the end of week for fresh perspective on the outlook.

Investors are showing "caution after stock indices reached another record high last week", noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Indices had "jumped as concerns over rising inflation were mitigated and after the (US) government struck an infrastructure deal on Thursday".

The bipartisan agreement between US lawmakers on a huge infrastructure deal provided an extra boost to already upbeat investors, who have also been calmed by Fed pledges to maintain record-low interest rates and vast stimulus for as long as the recovery needs.

After another record close Friday on Wall Street, Asia and Europe struggled to maintain momentum as the new trading week kicked off.

Elsewhere Monday, oil prices reached fresh 2.5-year peaks on demand optimism.

Traders are awaiting the monthly meeting of OPEC and other top producers Thursday, which is expected to see them lift output to ease fears over falling supplies.

Brent North Sea crude hit $76.60 per barrel and New York's WTI struck $74.45 -- the highest levels since October 2018.

Prices went on to slip slightly in midday European deals.

Bitcoin meanwhile jumped as investors shrugged off the UK financial watchdog's decision to ban cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as the digital money faces growing scrutiny.

On the corporate front, shares in Burberry tumbled eight percent after the British luxury fashion group said its chief executive Marco Gobbetti was stepping down at the end of the year to run Italian peer Salvatore Ferragamo.

"With the stock having only just recovered from its 2020 slump, investors will have the uncertainty of a new leader potentially shifting the strategy despite recent successes under Gobbetti," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Key figures at 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,101.05 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,589.87

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,590.12

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 4,104.09

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 29,048.02 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 29,268.30 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,606.37 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 34,433.84 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1932 from $1.1938 at 2045 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3910 from $1.3885

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.77 pence from 85.99 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.75 yen from 110.79 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $75.99 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $73.96 per barrel

inflation Federal Reserve European stock Brent North Sea crude

Stocks slip after strong gains

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

KSE-100 plummets over 600 points as negative sentiment prevails

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters