Markets
Hong Kong stocks end lower
- The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.07 percent, or 19.92 points, to 29,268.30.
28 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, in line with broad losses across Asia following last week's rally, with the day's trade curtailed owing to heavy storms that canned the morning session.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.19 points to 3,606.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.88 percent, or 21.58 points, to 2,463.66.
