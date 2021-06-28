Alpha Bank launches combined share offering to raise 800mn euros

ATHENS: Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, launched a combined share offering on Monday to raise 800 million euros ($954 million), it said.

A public offering in Greece and an international placement with institutional investors via bookbuilding would run in parallel, starting on Monday and ending on June 30, the bank said.

Existing shareholders participating in the combined offering would have priority allocation of the new shares, it said.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Citigroup the senior joint bookrunner and Barclays and Axia Ventures joint bookrunners.

Alpha Bank's board has set an upper limit price of 1.2 euros per share on the equity offering.

The bank has said it wants the fundraising to fuel growth as European Union recovery funds start flowing in.

Alpha Bank's CEO Vassilis Psaltis told shareholders on June 15 that the capital increase would help the bank to achieve double-digit profitability growth rates and its ability to pay out dividends.