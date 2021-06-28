ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.98%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.75%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.34%)
BYCO 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.94%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.88%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.55%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
JSCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.46%)
PPL 87.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.07%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
SNGP 48.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.71%)
TRG 161.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.18%)
UNITY 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.03%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 5,127 Decreased By ▼ -83.07 (-1.59%)
BR30 26,891 Decreased By ▼ -383.02 (-1.4%)
KSE100 47,021 Decreased By ▼ -683.04 (-1.43%)
KSE30 18,880 Decreased By ▼ -269.95 (-1.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Alpha Bank launches combined share offering to raise 800mn euros

  • A public offering in Greece and an international placement with institutional investors via bookbuilding would run in parallel, starting on Monday and ending on June 30, the bank said.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

ATHENS: Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, launched a combined share offering on Monday to raise 800 million euros ($954 million), it said.

A public offering in Greece and an international placement with institutional investors via bookbuilding would run in parallel, starting on Monday and ending on June 30, the bank said.

Existing shareholders participating in the combined offering would have priority allocation of the new shares, it said.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Citigroup the senior joint bookrunner and Barclays and Axia Ventures joint bookrunners.

Alpha Bank's board has set an upper limit price of 1.2 euros per share on the equity offering.

The bank has said it wants the fundraising to fuel growth as European Union recovery funds start flowing in.

Alpha Bank's CEO Vassilis Psaltis told shareholders on June 15 that the capital increase would help the bank to achieve double-digit profitability growth rates and its ability to pay out dividends.

Alpha Bank Alpha Bank share Greece's four largest lenders

Alpha Bank launches combined share offering to raise 800mn euros

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily deaths since March 21

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters