Pakistan reports lowest number of daily deaths since March 21

Karachi: Pakistan reported 20 deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number recorded since March 21, 2021.

For the past few days, Pakistan has been witnessing a downward trend in its daily deaths from Covid-19. Overall, the death toll has now reached 22,231. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 44,496 tests, out of which 914 came out positive. So far, 14,460,890 tests have been conducted in Pakistan out of which 955,657 came out positive.

The country's positivity ratio stands at 2.05%, while there are 32,225 active and 1,961 critical cases. Meanwhile, 910 also recovered from the novel virus in 24 hours. With these new recoveries, the overall tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country has now reached 901,201.

Moreover, the country has inoculated more than 14 million people against Covid-19. Last week, Minister for Planning Asad Umar warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in Pakistan in July if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not followed.

He said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis, which suggested that in the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the fourth wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.