Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of ten judicial members (BS-21) by the Prime Minister in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) has been challenged before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition filed by Mudassir Malik, Member of Hazara Bar Association requested the IHC to declare the appointment of ten Judicial Members in the ATIR as illegal.

When contacted one of counsel of the petitioner Waheed Shahzad Butt Advocate told this correspondent that the petition has named as respondents the Prime Minister, Ministry of Law, Federal Public Service Commission, ten newly appointed Judicial Members in ATIR as well as the Federal Government through establishment division. IHC has issued notice to all the respondents after hearing the preliminary arguments on June 24, 2021.

The petitioner requested the IHC to order cancellation of notification dated 02.06.2021.

Counsel Waheed Shahzad added that the contractual appointments in BS-21 of Judicial Officers cannot be made without advertisement and information to public at large, hence, violative of Article 5, 18, 25 and preamble of the Constitution and thus illegal and void ab-initio.

